‘Most horrible thing’: Child mauled by dog at in-home day care, mother says

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A mother in Wisconsin says her son was seriously injured by a dog while he was at a home day care this week.

Madison Roth told WMTV that her 16-month-old son Isaiah Ede was bitten so badly by the dog that he required surgery at the hospital with more surgeries expected in the future.

“It’s probably the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Roth said. “I saw my son’s face just mangled. His whole face was ripped, and he was screaming.”

Roth said she was called to the home day care Wednesday morning about the situation and jumped into an ambulance with her baby.

Isaiah was rushed to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. She said he had surgery and is currently doing OK. But she was worried he might not survive.

“I was scared,” she said. “There was blood everywhere.”

Roth said she started taking her son to the home day care, which is at a family friend’s house, about six months ago. She said Whitney Hague runs the day care out of her home and that she previously watched her two older daughters without any problems.

“She’s a wonderful lady,” Roth said. “She does activities with the kids, but this should have never happened. There should’ve been any dog left alone by him.”

Roth does not know if Hague’s in-home day care is credited through the state of Wisconsin.

After the incident, Hague said her concern is about the baby and his family.

According to Roth, county officials told her that the dog involved has since been euthanized.

Animal services said they responded that morning to the home day care regarding the dog bite and the owner of the dog has been cooperating with their ongoing investigation.

Roth said she wants other parents to learn from this and not take their children to a day care with pets.

“I just hope people recognize where their children are and who they’re around,” she said. “Anything could happen, especially when it comes to animals. I wouldn’t trust it.”

The Roth family started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses and other bills.

