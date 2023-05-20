Kentucky State Police investigating incident in Graves County

SYMSONIA, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident after getting a call of a woman being held against her will in the Symsonia area of Graves County.

Around 6:40 p.m. on May 19, KSP Post 1 received a call of a woman being held against her will in a vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle at the Symsonia Dollar General and saw two occupants, including the woman.

While the troopers approached the vehicle, the male occupants exited holding a firearm. Troopers tried to de-escalate the situation, but according to police, the man turned his weapon toward himself and discharged him. No other weapons were fired.

Efforts to save the man were attempted, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman being held against her well was provided services by the Kentucky State Police Victim’s Advocate. The investigation is currently ongoing by Detective Moore.

