I-24 in Lyon County restricted to one lane due to sinkhole

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A sinkhole just off the shoulder of the road way has caused Interstate 24 to be restricted to one lane in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has restricted I-24 Eastbound to one lane after a sinkhole developed around the 41 mile marker in Lyon County. As a precaution, all eastbound traffic on I-24 is being moved to the left-hand or passing lane at the site.

The sinkhole is along the right of way near the edge of the pave shoulder. Engineers are currently in the process of evaluating the extent of the sinkhole.

According to a release from the KYTC, the lane restriction is likely to be in place until May 23 to allow engineers time to develop a repair plane. Duration of this eastbound traffic restriction is unknown.

Eastbound motorists on I-24 should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 41 mile marker. KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely updates.

