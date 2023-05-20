Heartland Votes

I-24 in Lyon County restricted to one lane due to sinkhole

A sinkhole just off the shoulder of the road way has caused Interstate 24 to be restricted to...
A sinkhole just off the shoulder of the road way has caused Interstate 24 to be restricted to one lane in Kentucky.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A sinkhole just off the shoulder of the road way has caused Interstate 24 to be restricted to one lane in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has restricted I-24 Eastbound to one lane after a sinkhole developed around the 41 mile marker in Lyon County. As a precaution, all eastbound traffic on I-24 is being moved to the left-hand or passing lane at the site.

The sinkhole is along the right of way near the edge of the pave shoulder. Engineers are currently in the process of evaluating the extent of the sinkhole.

According to a release from the KYTC, the lane restriction is likely to be in place until May 23 to allow engineers time to develop a repair plane. Duration of this eastbound traffic restriction is unknown.

Eastbound motorists on I-24 should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 41 mile marker. KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely updates.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the 2300 block of N. Kingshighway...
2 juveniles hurt in 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
The threat for severe storms has shifted further to the southwest. There a marginal risk for...
First Alert: Tracking showers, thunderstorms late afternoon & evening
A portion of Kingshighway is back open following a crash near Culvers. According to police, it...
Two vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau sends two to the hospital
The city of Mayfield provided this map to show available parking and seating for the free Trace...
Music fans urged to plan ahead for Trace Adkins concert in Mayfield

Latest News

Around 6:40 p.m. on May 19, KSP Post 1 received a call of a woman being held against her will...
Kentucky State Police investigating incident in Graves County
Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
Thousands are expected to participate in Blessing of the Bikes at Bald Knob Cross.
31st Annual Blessing of the Bikes set for May 21
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just east of Benton, Missouri on...
Driver killed, two children injured in Scott County crash