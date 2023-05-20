Heartland Votes

First Alert: Sunny, cool start to the weekend

First Alert Weather at 6:45 a.m. 5/20
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT
(KFVS) - Clouds will quickly move out of the Heartland allowing for plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

It will also be cooler.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

There will also be a light northerly breeze.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 50s to upper 40s.

Sunday is looking warmer and sunny.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Our dry and sunny trend continues into the work week.

Afternoon highs will also be pleasant with temps starting off in the low 80s and gradually warming to the mid 80s by the end of next week.

