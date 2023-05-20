Heartland Votes

Driver killed, two children injured in Scott County crash

By Marsha Heller
May. 20, 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just east of Benton, Missouri on Friday, May 19.

Crews were called to the crash on Route E around 11:50 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Theresa L. Wright, of Scott City, was driving westbound when her Chevrolet Trailblazer went off the right side of the roadway.

MSHP said Wright overcorrected and the SUV overturned into a ditch.

Wright died at the scene.

Her two passengers, 3-year-old and 6-year-old Sikeston girls, were taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital with minor injuries.

