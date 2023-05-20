Heartland Votes

Cape Central high school seniors graduate, decide what comes next

It's tassel turning time for several high-school students across the Heartland tonight
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a hundred seniors at Cape Central turned their tassels on May 19.

One of the students who graduated was Halle Andrews. When asked about what she plans to do next, Andrews said she is going to college.

“I am moving to St. Louis pretty soon going to Shawnee Forest Park community college and getting an associates degree in Business Administration,” said Andrews.

She said her dream is to be a CEO and to own a few businesses.

Talia Bowman, another graduate, said she is excited for the future. Bowman said she wants to go into teaching elementary students.

“Teach pre-k through third, I would love to do third grade and focus on that,” said Bowman.

Bowman’s major is in early childhood education at SEMO and is aiming to be done in three years. She also expressed her gratitude towards her teachers.

“The teachers of Cape Central they really inspired me and I really wanted to be a teacher myself to have that same interaction with children and inspire them to be their best,” said Bowman.

Some of the students are sad to be leaving Cape Central. Sam Cairns said he is sad to see the last four years of soccer finally end, but he is excited for the next chapter in his life.

“I am going to Mizzou, majoring in biochemistry, with a pre-med emphasis, hoping to go to med school after that,” said Cairns. “I would love to be a doctor eventually and do medical missions, at some point, be a missionary.”

