Heartland Votes

Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery receive a donation of over $50,000

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary have donated $51,320 to the Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery during a ceremony.

Received on May 20 around 11 a.m., the money was raised during a Poker Run and Cook Off Competition at the Sikeston American Legion hall on April 29. The money will pay for upkeep at the cemetery.

This was the 10th Annual Poker Run and Cook Off Competition. Over the last 10 years, the Sikeston American Legion has raised over $220,000 for the Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery.

