All-Star Monster Truck Show in Cape Girardeau

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The All-Star Monster Truck Show will be taking place in Cape Girardeau.

Arena Park will be the temporary home of the show, which includes bounce houses, meet and greets with the monster truck drivers, and an opportunity to actually sit in a 12 foot truck.

The actual show will feature numerous monster trucks going through obstacles. Bryan Wagner, the organizer of the event, said having these events is a childhood dream come true.

“I always enjoyed monster trucks as a little kid, watching them on TV, I’ve always have had all the toys, to play with monster truck toys, they just got way bigger and way more expensive, so we’ve been doing these shows across the nation, and we’re so excited to be here in Cape Girardeau,” said Wagner.

The Monster Truck show takes place on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20. The pre-show for Saturday will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the main event starts at 7 p.m.

