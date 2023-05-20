31st Annual Blessing of the Bikes set for May 21

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to roar into Alto Pass on Sunday, May 21 for an annual pilgrimage.

They are heading to Bald Knob Cross of Peace for the 31st Blessing of the Bikes.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and wraps up at 3 p.m.

It should be a beautiful day for the event. No rain is in the forecast and temperatures will be mild.

Organizers say more than 5,000 motorcycle enthusiast from throughout the Midwest are expected to gather to receive a blessing for a safe riding season.

Lunch and refreshments will be available.

Lord’s Paheece Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and Bald Knob Cross of Peace are partners in hosting the longstanding southern Illinois tradition.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.