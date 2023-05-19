Heartland Votes

Two vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau sends two to the hospital

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - At least two people have been sent to local hospitals following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau.

Around 7:50 p.m. on May 18, two vehicles were involved in a crash in front of Culvers on North Kingshighway. One vehicle was heading southbound on North Kingshighway and another vehicle was pulling out of the Culvers parking lot when the crash occurred.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at least two people were transported by ambulances to local hospitals and trauma units. Both are being treated for moderate injuries and there are no reported fatalities at this time.

The road was cleared and reopened around 9 p.m.

