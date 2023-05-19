Showers and potential storms Friday night into early Saturday

It’s almost the weekend, Heartland, but it’s off to a rainy start. Isolated storms begin in the bootheel and northwestern Kentucky in the late afternoon. Scattered storms and showers will continue to develop throughout the evening, with heavier rain beginning in the overnight hours. The severe threat is very low. The Storm Prediction Center no longer has parts of the bootheel, or any of the Heartland, at a marginal risk, so combined with low levels of CAPE and shear, the severe weather threat is very low. There may be a few thunderstorms overnight, with main threats being heavy rain and lightning. Rain will begin to clear out Saturday morning, with a few gusty winds in the afternoon. The rest of the weekend looks clear and dry.

Saturday will be slightly cooler than earlier this week, with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures will gradually warm up by the beginning of the work week, getting up to the 80s once again. After tonight’s rain, we should see a bit of a dry period.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.