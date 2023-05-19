Pucks 4 Paws raising money for Southeast Mo. State
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 5th annual Pucks 4 Paws fundraiser will be Sunday, May 21.
Join Cape Area Hockey at the A.C. Brase Arena Building starting at 9 a.m. to help Southeast Missouri Pets.
Organizers say there will be adoptable pets, hockey, food, t-shirts and a silent auction.
If you’re unable to attend, organizers say you still donate online.
