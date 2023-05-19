Heartland Votes

Pucks 4 Paws raising money for Southeast Mo. State

The 5th annual Pucks 4 Paws fundraiser will be Sunday, May 21.
The 5th annual Pucks 4 Paws fundraiser will be Sunday, May 21.(Stock photo)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 5th annual Pucks 4 Paws fundraiser will be Sunday, May 21.

Join Cape Area Hockey at the A.C. Brase Arena Building starting at 9 a.m. to help Southeast Missouri Pets.

Organizers say there will be adoptable pets, hockey, food, t-shirts and a silent auction.

If you’re unable to attend, organizers say you still donate online.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
A portion of Kingshighway is back open following a crash near Culvers. According to police, it...
Two vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau sends two to the hospital
Officers are still looking for a second suspect identified as 22-year-old Markitrey Shemaj West.
Police ID 2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
A Missouri man died Wednesday night when his SUV rolled over multiple times in Jackson County.
Victim identified in fatal rollover crash
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

Latest News

The city of Mayfield provided this map to show available parking and seating for the free Trace...
Music fans urged to plan ahead for Trace Adkins concert in Mayfield
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Nicholas Derousse was wanted on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder out of Minneapolis,...
Fugitive wanted for murder in Minn. caught in Murray, Ky.
Corporal Johnny Spencer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department on the roof of Dunkin' Donuts.
Cop on a Rooftop raises money for Special Olympics