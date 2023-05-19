Heartland Votes

One person dead after overnight shootout with Kansas City police

A suspect died Friday morning following a shootout with Kansas City, Missouri, police officers...
A suspect died Friday morning following a shootout with Kansas City, Missouri, police officers on West Pennway Street.(Edwin Watson, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Friday morning that one person died following a gunfire exchange with police officers.

According to law enforcement, the Kansas City Police Department had called troopers to assist with an incident involving a male and police officers firing shots at each other.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of West Pennway Street about 11:20 p.m.

The Highway Patrol stated police had learned of an armed person firing a weapon, and when they arrived, the individual had fired a gunshot inside a residence. The Highway Patrol added that while officers were at the scene, the person “fired within proximity of the officers,” prompting police to return fire.

MSHP stated the suspect was not struck by gunfire, and KCPD responded with SWAT members and a negotiations team for the person to surrender. The suspect fired again at the officers, who returned fire and struck him outside the house, the Highway Patrol said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, and the person’s name was not released, as of 5 a.m.

ALSO READ: Two dead, two injured in Thursday night KCK shooting

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
Officers are still looking for a second suspect identified as 22-year-old Markitrey Shemaj West.
Police ID 2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
A portion of Kingshighway is back open following a crash near Culvers. According to police, it...
Two vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau sends two to the hospital
A Missouri man died Wednesday night when his SUV rolled over multiple times in Jackson County.
Victim identified in fatal rollover crash
Firefighters saved three pets from the home, including a cat and a snake.
Crews respond to house fire on Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A 19-year-old Carbondale man is facing gun-related charges after police responded to a shooting...
Police responding to shooting investigation arrest man walking away from scene
Police responding to shooting investigation arrest man walking away from scene
Police responding to shooting investigation arrest man walking away from scene
Some say Ste. Genevieve is the oldest permanent settlement west of the Mississippi River.
One Tank Trip: Traveling to Ste. Genevieve, Missouri
Volunteers helping at a mobile food pantry drive-thru event in Portageville at RAIN.
New Madrid volunteers fighting hunger through drive-thru food pantries
A portion of Kingshighway is back open following a crash near Culvers. According to police, it...
Two vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau sends two to the hospital