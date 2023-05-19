Music fans urged to plan ahead for Trace Adkins concert in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Music fans are urged to plan ahead for the Trace Adkins concert Saturday, May 20.

Trace Adkins will perform a free concert starting at 8 p.m. at CFSB War Memorial Stadium.

Seating will be available on the stadium bleachers, as well as on the field, so bring your own lawn chairs.

Traffic

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, drivers should be prepared for heavy traffic along KY 121-Business/Paris Road, the KY 121/Dick Castleman Bypass and other routes into and through Mayfield.

KYTC said it provided the city with message boards to help with traffic information.

Parking

City officials say there will be two entrance/exit gates that will open at 6 p.m. The main entrance is off of Lockridge Street and the other is the lower east entrance.

Parking will be first-come, first-serve.

A map shows available handicap parking.

The city of Mayfield provided this map to show available parking and seating for the free Trace Adkins concert on Saturday, May 20. (City of Mayfield/Facebook)

Overflow parking will be available at the fairgrounds (1004 KY-121, Mayfield) and at Graves County High School (1220 Eagles Way, Mayfield).

There will be no parking along the highway right-of-way near the concert site. Vehicles parked on state right-of-way or blocking roads will be towed.

According to the city of Mayfield, food trucks and vendors will be set up on the east side of the stadium near the Senior Citizen Center, but no parking at this facility other than those food trucks and vendors.

Shuttle service

Courtesy of Northside Baptist Church, there will be three shuttle buses that will run from the fairgrounds and high school to pick up/drop off attendees.

According to the city, there will not be a sign-up for the shuttle, it’s first-come, first serve.

They say to look for signs that say “Shuttle Pick Up/Drop Off Here.”

The shuttle will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. before the concert, and about an hour or so after the concert.

For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/mayfieldky.gov.

