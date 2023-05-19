Heartland Votes

Jackson Girls Soccer wins sixth consecutive District Championship 2-1 over Oakville

By Jess Todd
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - In a rematch from the 2022 Class 4 District 1 Championship game, the Jackson girls soccer team emerged victorious once again over Oakville, 2-1 on May 18.

After a 0-0 tie at the half, a Maya Domian header found the back of the net in the 50th minute off a Justi Nelson corner kick. It was the same connection on nearly the same play that provided the Indians’ game-winning goal in their District Semifinal win over Seckman.

Then only three minutes later Domian led Nelson on a great pass into the box and Nelson scored to extend Jackson’s lead.

Oakville got on the scoreboard in the 79th minute, but the Indians held off the comeback attempt in the final minute to secure the 2-1 victory.

Jackson will host Nerinx Hall in the Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 27.

