It’s corn! Georgiana man owns a corn vending machine

After working in the railroad industry for 38 years, Alvin Stinson retried and hasn't slowed down. Along with selling cows, he has a corn vending machine. Hunters seem to love it.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alvin Stinson isn’t much for sitting around.

"I can’t stay in the house," said Stinson. "I gotta do something."

After 38 years in the railroad industry, he’s retired. But he has plenty of friends to keep him busy.

“I raise cows. I call if flipping heifers.”

Along with livestock and selling beef at Stinson Brangus Farm, he’s also taken an interest in corn.

“When the state legalized feeding deer, I call it deer baiting, everyone around here, gas stations, grocery stores were selling bags of corn.”

If you’re gonna do it, you might as well go big.

“I’m the first one with that size bin on a corn machine. It’ll“I hold 1,000 bushels.”

He owns a corn vending machine.

“During hunting season, they empty it pretty regularly.”

“You can get from 5 pounds to 550 pounds. It’s funny. I’ve had people put it in empty ice bags, and garbage cans, one boy pulled up and filled his toolbox, and one gentleman put 1,400 pounds in the back of his truck.

This contraption was invented by a company called Maize Kraize. The corn moves from a holding area to a place where it gets weighed.

“Once this weighs the amount you want, it cuts off, the scale opens, and dumps the corn into a container.”

And that’s how it works. Cows and corn, enough to keep this retired guy pretty busy.

“Come to Georgiana, Alabama, exit 114, and get all the corn you want.”

