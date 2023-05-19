Heartland Votes

Fugitive wanted for murder in Minn. caught in Murray, Ky.

Nicholas Derousse was wanted on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder out of Minneapolis,...
Nicholas Derousse was wanted on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive wanted for murder in Minnesota was caught and arrested in western Kentucky.

According to the Murray Police Department, Nicholas Derousse, 30, of Granite City, Ill., was arrested on Thursday, May 18 on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

They say they learned Derousse possibly had a warrant for his arrest, issued out of Minneapolis, Minn., for second-degree murder.

Police learned he was in Central Park on Thursday and were able to find him and confirm his warrant.

He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.

