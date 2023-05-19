Heartland Votes

First Alert: Tracking showers, thunderstorms late afternoon & evening

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/19
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The first half of today will be mild and dry, but this will change.

An approaching cold will bring widely scattered shower and thunderstorms late this afternoon through this evening.

The threat for severe storms has shifted further to the southwest. There a marginal risk for severe storms, mainly for the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee.

Thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening should transition to just showers overnight behind the front.

The weekend is looking mainly clear, dry and less humid with light north winds.

Saturday night and Sunday morning will actually be fairly cool, with lows as low as the 40s in some areas.

From Sunday through next week we’ll see a gradual warming trend.

Highs by the middle of next week look to be in the mid 80s, with lows in the 60s.

Next week is also looking dry, with very limited chances for rain at this time.

