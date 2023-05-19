Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Showers and a few thunderstorms possible today......dry and cooler this weekend.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
An approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region this afternoon into tonight, but will leave behind a dry and pleasant weekend.  It looks like the first half of today will be dry and mild,  but with widely scattered showers and storms developing from mid-afternoon through this evening.  The severe storm threat is actually looking less impressive this morning, and SPC now has only a marginal risk for mainly the Bootheel and NW Tennessee.   In any event,  thunderstorms late afternoon and evening should transition to just showers overnight behind the front,  clearing out from north to south by Saturday morning.

The weekend will be mainly clear, dry and less humid with light north winds.   Saturday night and Sunday morning will actually be fairly cool, with lows as low as the 40s in some areas.   But from Sunday through next week we’ll see a gradual warming trend as an upper ridge develops over the Midwest.  Highs by the middle of next week look to be in the mid 80s, with lows in the 60s.   It is noteworthy that the only significant chance of rain that we’re seeing right now is for later today;  the rest of the outlook is looking dry at this point.

