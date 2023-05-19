Exchange student from Ukraine graduates high school in southern Ill.; reunites with mom after 2 years

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s a reunion two years in the making for one high school graduate.

He hasn’t been able to see his mother since his sophomore year, but as he prepares to walk across the stage Friday evening, May 19, his mother will be there after traveling halfway across the world.

Mark Sharovarov is a foreign exchange student from Ukraine. He arrived in Vienna, Illinois his junior year, but when the war broke out, he stayed for his senior year, meaning he hasn’t seen his mother in two years.

“My emotions were all over. It was amazing, it was amazing for me to hug my son,” said Maryna Sharovarova, Mark’s mother.

As we walked around Vienna High School, you could see the smile of Mark’s mom’s face.

“I’m missing him so much. It’s so difficult when your son is so far from you. But I’m so grateful to the Stockdale family for hosting him and I’m so grateful for to the government of the U.S. for letting him to stay one year more,” she said.

It took Maryna nearly two weeks to get to southern Illinois from Ukraine.

Mark said he wasn’t sure if she would make it for his graduation.

“It means a lot. It means the whole world to me,” he said. “And I really appreciate her coming and I’m glad that she was actually able to come right on this day.”

Mark’s dad was not able to travel to the U.S. because Ukraine is not allowing men to travel out of the country.

Maryna Sharovarova arrived stateside on Monday, May 15, giving her time to attend her son’s graduation on Friday, May 19. (Vienna High School)

Mark said it’s been difficult without his immediate family; however, his extended family in Johnson County made it feel like home.

“Kind of when you spend a bunch of time with your friends and people around here, then you forget about that and basically enjoy the moment,” he said.

Mark spent the last two school years living with Donald and Carol Stockdale as his host family.

The Stockdales say it’s been amazing having Mark around.

“We’ve had him for two years and he’s our family, his parents are our family, and we’re just proud and happy to see him get this,” Carol Stockdale said.

Mark is the salutatorian for Vienna High School.

He will be attending Murray State in the fall to pursue a computer science degree.

