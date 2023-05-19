Heartland Votes

Drivers urged to look out for motorcycles in Mt. Vernon during Run for the Wall event Tues.

The public is invited to line Broadway St. in Mt. Vernon, Ill. to wave flags to show their...
The public is invited to line Broadway St. in Mt. Vernon, Ill. to wave flags to show their support for motorcyclists participating in the Run for the Wall.(Source: Chris Ditto/Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are advised to watch out for motorcycles in Mt. Vernon on Tuesday, May 23 as the Run for the Wall goes through town.

According to an alert from Jefferson County leaders, motorcycles will be on Broadway (Route 15) in Mt. Vernon as they make their way through town to the airport.

More than 300 bikers participating in the Run For the Wall will arrive around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

After the dinner, the group will get back on the road on Route 15 to Wayne City where they will get back on I-64.

The final destination of the ride is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

