Heartland Votes

Cop on a Rooftop raises money for Special Olympics

The Cape Girardeau Police Department participated in Cop on a Rooftop at Dunkin' Donuts to raise money for Special Olympics.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers and volunteers raised money for the Special Olympics, and they did it in a fun way.

An officer was posted on the rooftop of Dunkin’ Donuts from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 19.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department participated in Cop on a Rooftop at Dunkin' Donuts to raise money for Special Olympics.

You got a coupon for a free classic donut with every donation and a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee with a donation of $10 or more.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
A portion of Kingshighway is back open following a crash near Culvers. According to police, it...
Two vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau sends two to the hospital
Officers are still looking for a second suspect identified as 22-year-old Markitrey Shemaj West.
Police ID 2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
A Missouri man died Wednesday night when his SUV rolled over multiple times in Jackson County.
Victim identified in fatal rollover crash
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

Latest News

Nicholas Derousse was wanted on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder out of Minneapolis,...
Fugitive wanted for murder in Minn. caught in Murray, Ky.
Drone12: Cop on a Rooftop raises money for Special Olympics
Cop on a Rooftop raises money for Special Olympics
2 juveniles injured in 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway