Cop on a Rooftop raises money for Special Olympics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers and volunteers raised money for the Special Olympics, and they did it in a fun way.

An officer was posted on the rooftop of Dunkin’ Donuts from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 19.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department participated in Cop on a Rooftop at Dunkin' Donuts to raise money for Special Olympics.

You got a coupon for a free classic donut with every donation and a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee with a donation of $10 or more.

