Cop on a Rooftop raises money for Special Olympics
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers and volunteers raised money for the Special Olympics, and they did it in a fun way.
An officer was posted on the rooftop of Dunkin’ Donuts from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 19.
You got a coupon for a free classic donut with every donation and a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee with a donation of $10 or more.
