Cardinals play Home Run derby in win over Dodgers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals hit 7 home runs Thursday night on May 18 in a 16-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals highlighted their power surge with four home runs in the third inning.

St. Louis got two home runs each on the night from Wilson Contreras and Nolan Gorman.

The same two teams play tomorrow night, on May 19 at 7:15 p.m.

