Cardinals play Home Run derby in win over Dodgers

By Todd Richards
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals hit 7 home runs Thursday night on May 18 in a 16-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals highlighted their power surge with four home runs in the third inning.

St. Louis got two home runs each on the night from Wilson Contreras and Nolan Gorman.

The same two teams play tomorrow night, on May 19 at 7:15 p.m.

