4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school

The students are being disciplined by the school based on the outcome of their investigation, Rutherford County Schools said.
By Caleb Wethington and Michael Warrick
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after four middle school students received medical attention after eating mushroom-infused chocolate at school, according to a spokesman with Rutherford County Schools.

Four students at Christiana Middle School were given medical assistance from nurses and EMS on Thursday after allegedly eating pre-packed chocolate that contained mushrooms, the spokesman said.

Rutherford County Schools said a student admitted to bringing the mushroom-infused chocolate to school.

“It’s really concerning and I’m kind of upset because I have a child that goes to that school and I had no clue that this even went on yesterday,” a Christiana Middle School mother told WSMV4 on Friday.

A Rutherford County School spokesman said the four parents of the students were notified. Because the incident is under investigation by police and it wasn’t schoolwide, not all parents were notified.

The students are being disciplined by the school based on the outcome of their investigation.

