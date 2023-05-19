Heartland Votes

2 juveniles hurt in 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a busy Cape Girardeau road on Friday morning, May 19.

The crash happened on the 2300 block of North Kingshighway around 9 a.m.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, two juveniles were taken to an area hospital with unknown injures.

While crews were on the scene, westbound N. Kingshighway was reduced to one lane. Both lanes were open to traffic shortly before 9:30 a.m.

