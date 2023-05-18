Victim identified in fatal rollover crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died Wednesday night when his SUV rolled over multiple times.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:40 p.m. May 17 on State Highway 367 at Lighthouse Drive in Diaz.

Nathan A. Spears, 34, of Piedmont, Mo., was southbound when his 1999 Chevy Tahoe crossed the centerline and northbound lane, leaving the roadway and into a ditch. ASP stated his Tahoe overturned multiple times before coming to a stop in the east roadside ditch.

Spears was killed in the crash.

His passenger, 31-year-old Charles R. Spears of Piedmont, was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville with unspecified injuries.

