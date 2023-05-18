Heartland Votes

Texas Legislature OKs ban on gender-affirming care for minors

LGBTQ+ activists protest Senate Bill 14 at the Texas Capitol, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Austin,...
LGBTQ+ activists protest Senate Bill 14 at the Texas Capitol, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Austin, Texas. SB14 would ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press and PAUL J. WEBER
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas would become the largest state to ban gender-affirming care for minors under a bill sent Wednesday night to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has previously ordered child welfare officials to investigate such treatment as abuse.

The bill cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature after a final vote in the Senate over the objections of Democrats, who used parliamentary maneuvers in recent weeks to delay passage but could not derail it entirely.

Texas is now poised to join at least 17 other states that have enacted similar bans.

Abbott’s office did not return an email seeking comment Wednesday night. Last year, Abbott became the first governor to order the investigation of families who were receiving care. The investigations were later halted by a Texas judge.

Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans and supported the medical care for minors when administered appropriately.

Texas is among a number of states where Republican lawmakers have given priority status this year to measures limiting the rights of transgender people. Earlier Wednesday, the Texas House also gave preliminary approval to a bill that puts restrictions on transgender college athletes.

Transgender rights activists have disrupted the Texas House with protests from the chamber gallery, which have led to state police forcing demonstrators to move outside the building.

Earlier this month, a Texas hospital’s care for transgender minors came under investigation by state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said he was seeking evidence of alleged “potentially illegal activity” without elaborating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, May 16.
Search continues for 2nd suspect after shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on...
1 dead, others injured after crash in New Madrid County
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train

Latest News

A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
Three correctional officers at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center were indicted by a federal...
Pinckneyville correctional officers indicted for excessive force, obstruction of justice
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights
Corrections officers indicted.
Corrections officers indicted