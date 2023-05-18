Heartland Votes

Tennessee commission holds off on decertifying former officer charged in Tyre Nichols death

FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from...
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from top row from left, Police Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith.(Memphis Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee commission that enforces standards for police recommended Thursday that proceedings to bar an officer charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols from serving in state law enforcement be suspended until his legal case is resolved.

A panel of the Tennessee Police Officer Standards and Training Commission in Nashville agreed to a request by a lawyer for former Memphis officer Tadarrius Bean to hold off on any recommendation to strip Bean of his state police certification.

Bean, 24, is one of five officers charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and other offenses in Nichols’ death. He has pleaded not guilty, as have the other four officers, and their case is being handled in Shelby County Criminal Court.

Lawyer Timothy Taylor asked the commission to place Bean’s certification on inactive status as his criminal case proceeds. Should the case’s result be favorable for Bean, he could apply for reinstatement to the Memphis Police Department with his certification in place, Taylor said.

If Bean fails to successfully defend himself against the charges, then he would be subject to official decertification by the commission, Taylor said.

The full commission is set to vote Friday on the recommendation.

Nichols was pulled out of his car during a Jan. 7 traffic stop and tried to run away from officers before he was punched, kicked and hit with a baton just feet from his Memphis home, according to police video released by the city. The officers said Nichols was stopped for reckless driving, but no proof of that accusation has emerged in video or police documents.

Nichols, 29, died three days later in a hospital. An autopsy report showed he died from blows to the head.

Nichols was Black. All five officers charged also are Black. They have been fired by the Memphis Police Department.

The department asked the commission to bar all five officers from working as police in the state. The commission already has decertified Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith and approved the decision by Desmond Mills to surrender his certification. Haley, Martin and Smith have appealed, said Kevin Walters, a spokesperson for the commission.

Two former officers who were not charged are awaiting a decision on whether they will be barred from working in law enforcement in Tennessee: Preston Hemphill, who was terminated after firing a stun gun at Nichols during the traffic stop; and Dewayne Smith, the supervising lieutenant who arrived on scene after the beating, and who retired instead of being fired.

A seventh police employee who was fired has not been publicly named.

The Nichols case prompted nationwide protests and renewed an intense public discussion about police brutality.

After the officers’ first court hearing Feb. 17, Bean’s attorney in criminal court, John Keith Perry, said Bean was doing his job and asserting multiple times that the officer “never struck” Nichols.

However, Bean admitted to police investigators he punched Nichols two or three times in the face because officers weren’t able to handcuff Nichols. The admission was noted in a filing by the police department to the Tennessee commission.

___

Sainz reported from Memphis, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Dunklin County on Wednesday, May 17.
1 dead, another injured in Dunklin County crash
Officers are still looking for a second suspect identified as 22-year-old Markitrey Shemaj West.
Police ID 2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
Samuel L. Lewis, 42, was arrested on Tuesday, May 16 on a charge of first-degree murder.
Cairo, Ill. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name

Latest News

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Wellness...
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wellness Center in Carbondale
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Former NASA astronaut and physicist Dr. Linda Godwin visited the Cape Girardeau County History...
Former NASA astronaut Dr. Godwin visits Cape Girardeau Co. History Center
KY 123 is blocked at the KY 80 intersection by a crash involving a dump truck.
KY 123 blocked at KY 80 intersection by dump truck crash in Hickman Co.
Managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple