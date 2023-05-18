Heartland Votes

Teen charged with murder after overdose deaths of high school students

Fayette-Ware High School
Fayette-Ware High School(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A teen girl is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after two teens died of a suspected overdose.

Three teens were found unresponsive in the parking lot Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School in Somerville on Tuesday afternoon.

Two of those teens, a 16- and 17-year-old, died; a third was released from St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett on Wednesday.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is now charged. The identity of that teen has not been released.

Tennessee Bureau of Information and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit are investigating.

