Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wellness Center in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is announcing the grand opening of a new business in Carbondale.

On Thursday, May 25, The Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening for The Wellness Center. The ceremony takes place at 4 p.m.

Rachel Phelps, owner and operator of CBD Wellness Center, has been involved in the cannabis space for over a decade. She had moved from Southern Illinois to Oregon to learn more about cannabis and its medicinal applications. Upon returning to Southern Illinois to open the CBD Wellness Center, she has immersed herself in all aspects of the process, including safety, patient care, and the best practice.

The community is welcome to attend the event. There will be food, beverages, and even sample giveaways.

