Police responding to shooting investigation arrest man walking away from scene

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Carbondale man is facing gun-related charges after police responded to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, May 17.

Officers were called shortly before 4 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim on the 500 block of East Willow Street.

When they arrived, officers said they saw a man walking quickly away from the scene with a bag.

Officers reportedly told the man, identified as Marshun D. Johnson, to stop, but said Johnson threw the bag and took off running.

The officers chased after him and later caught up with Johnson.

Investigators said when they searched the dropped bag they found a firearm inside.

Johnson was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Police said their investigations into the reported shooting and arrest of Johnson are both ongoing.

