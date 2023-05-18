Heartland Votes

Police: Man doused woman in rubbing alcohol before setting her on fire

David Thomas, 30, is accused of setting a woman on fire.
David Thomas, 30, is accused of setting a woman on fire.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A 30-year-old Ohio man is in jail on multiple charges after police said he set a woman on fire on Wednesday.

According to Toledo authorities, David Thomas is accused of dousing a 33-year-old woman that he lived with in rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire.

Police charged him with two counts of aggravated arson and one count of felonious assault.

Police said Thomas drove the victim to St. Vincent Hospital. He then went back to their home before returning to the hospital.

Thomas also faces an evidence tampering charge in the incident, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, there were multiple juveniles inside the home at the time of the incident.

The bond has been set at $300,000 for Thomas. He is due back in court on May 25.

