Police investigating shooting after 1 injured during dispute

On Wednesday, May 17 at 3:50 p.m., officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded a...
On Wednesday, May 17 at 3:50 p.m., officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded a gunshot victim at the 500 block of E. Willow Street. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, May 17 at 3:50 p.m., officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded a gunshot victim at the 500 block of E. Willow Street.

According to a release from the police dept., officers found the victim at the scene, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

An investigation has revealed that the shooting is the result of a dispute between acquaintances, but there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Dept. at (618) 549-2121.

