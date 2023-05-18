Notre Dame Regional High School announces new coaches

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame Regional High School announced new coaches for the 2023-2024 school year.

The school filled four positions in its athletic department.

Basketball

Jeremy Brinkmeyer was named the head boys’ basketball coach.

According to the school, he’s a 2005 Notre Dame graduate with more than 10 years of combined coaching experience at Oran High School, Notre Dame High School and most recently Kelly High School.

Brinkmeyer was named the 2021-2022 Scott-Mississippi Conference Coach of the Year.

Baseball

David Lawson was named the head baseball coach for the Bulldogs.

He comes to Notre Dame with coaching experience from the Cape Catfish and Missouri Bulls baseball organization. Lawson is currently the junior varsity coach for the Bulldogs.

According to Notre Dame, he played collegiate baseball at Jefferson College and Southeast Missouri State University.

Softball

The Notre Dame softball program will be led by Ray Reinagel with Mallory Siebert as the program’s assistant coach.

High school leaders say Reinagel has spent more than two decades with the program, and is a 1976 Notre Dame graduate. He has been a pioneer for fast-pitch softball in the area, and is a member of the Missouri Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame.

Mallory Siebert, a 2010 Notre Dame graduate, is the current Bulldogs JV head coach.

She played softball for Notre Dame before continuing her playing career at Three Rivers Community College where she is a member of their hall of fame.

