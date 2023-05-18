Heartland Votes

Mingo Job Corps hosts open house for potential students, employers

Mingo Job Corps hosts open house for students and employers.
By Heartland News
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mingo Job Corps hosted an open house for potential students and employers on Wednesday, May 17 at its conservation center in Puxico.

During the event, students at the school gave demonstrations and provided tours.

Employers also gave their feedback on the center’s various programs and talked about future opportunities with students.

Prospective students could even start the admission process free of charge.

We talked with Lawrence Ferrell, Mingo Job Corps center director, about his experience with the job corps and what it has done for him.

“I’m a former graduate from Job Corps,” Ferrell said. “Back many moons ago, joined the military, got out of the military. The opportunity came for me to give back to what was given to me. I’ve been to several centers, and in 2016 I landed here at Mingo and here I am today.”

Job Corps serves approximately 60,000 young people around the country.

