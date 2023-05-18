Man severely beaten in Chesterfield Dierbergs parking lot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was severely beaten in a road rage incident in Chesterfield Wednesday night, the Chesterfield Police Department told News 4.

“This is a reminder to everyone how quickly these road rage incidents can escalate into something far more serious,” said police spokesman, Robert Powell.

Two motorists got into a fight in the Dierbergs parking lot at Woodsmill and Olive around 7:15 p.m. Police have not said what led to the confrontation, but told News 4 it was a traffic dispute.

A man in his 70s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“It’s so important to not put yourself in this position by confronting someone because you don’t know what can happen, says Powell. Call the police and let us deal with it. It’s simply not worth it.”

Police said they gathered evidence, including possible video surveillance of the incident, at the scene and the other motorist was cooperative. That motorist is not in custody, but police told News 4 they plan to turn the evidence over to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

