Heartland Votes

Man severely beaten in Chesterfield Dierbergs parking lot

Man severely beaten in Chesterfield Dierbergs parking lot
Man severely beaten in Chesterfield Dierbergs parking lot
By Shannon Worley and Melanie Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was severely beaten in a road rage incident in Chesterfield Wednesday night, the Chesterfield Police Department told News 4.

“This is a reminder to everyone how quickly these road rage incidents can escalate into something far more serious,” said police spokesman, Robert Powell.

Two motorists got into a fight in the Dierbergs parking lot at Woodsmill and Olive around 7:15 p.m. Police have not said what led to the confrontation, but told News 4 it was a traffic dispute.

A man in his 70s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“It’s so important to not put yourself in this position by confronting someone because you don’t know what can happen, says Powell. Call the police and let us deal with it. It’s simply not worth it.”

Police said they gathered evidence, including possible video surveillance of the incident, at the scene and the other motorist was cooperative. That motorist is not in custody, but police told News 4 they plan to turn the evidence over to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
Officers are still looking for a second suspect identified as 22-year-old Markitrey Shemaj West.
Police ID 2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
A portion of Kingshighway is back open following a crash near Culvers. According to police, it...
Two vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau sends two to the hospital
A Missouri man died Wednesday night when his SUV rolled over multiple times in Jackson County.
Victim identified in fatal rollover crash
Firefighters saved three pets from the home, including a cat and a snake.
Crews respond to house fire on Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Some say Ste. Genevieve is the oldest permanent settlement west of the Mississippi River.
One Tank Trip: Traveling to Ste. Genevieve, Missouri
Volunteers helping at a mobile food pantry drive-thru event in Portageville at RAIN.
New Madrid volunteers fighting hunger through drive-thru food pantries
A portion of Kingshighway is back open following a crash near Culvers. According to police, it...
Two vehicle crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau sends two to the hospital
Many officers and their agencies received awards at Law Enforcement Banquet
Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club holds Respect for Law Enforcement Banquet
Dr. Linda Godwin spoke about her experience as an astronaut.
Former NASA astronaut Dr. Godwin visits Cape Girardeau Co. History Center