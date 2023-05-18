Legends residents want to see action from management following shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents at Legends apartment complex in Cape Girardeau want to see action from management following a shooting that injured two people on Tuesday, May 16.

Cape Girardeau police said both victims remain in the hospital and are not cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, tenants at the apartment complex where it happened say something needs to change.

Two Southeast Missouri State students who live at the apartment complex said they don’t even feel safe walking out of their doors. They blame it partly on poor communication from management, and after this shooting they said, they’re fed up.

“I want something to be different and for it to be permanent and not just temporary for the sake of looks,” Maggie MacArthur said.

MacArthur has lived at Legends for two years. She said communication with anyone from the complex has always been a struggle.

“Management brushes off our issues or they say they’ll get back to you eventually and they never do,” MacArthur said.

“It is a scary, scary thing to think that the place that I live, I’m not gonna say that they don’t care, but they don’t put in the effort to make contact with their residents,” a second resident said.

This resident asked us not to use her name. She agreed with MacArthur.

“Some people on the Facebook page said that they got a text from Legends, but me and my four roommates did not,” the resident said.

That resident said her time living here isn’t what she expected.

“They advertise that they’re a safe community,” she said. “I don’t know if they think them having gates makes it that way or because they have a plaque hung up in their office that says so, but I personally don’t feel safe there.”

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Lieutenant Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said they’re still trying to get all of the information.

“Right now, we’re not getting any cooperation from the victims,” Schmidt said.

Police still do not know if suspects live at the apartments or if they were visiting.

But, residents said they just want to feel safe in their own homes.

“This shouldn’t be something that people get used to,” MacArthur said.

“It’s very dangerous to be living there right now,” the other resident added.

Legends did not respond to a request for comment.

