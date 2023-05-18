Heartland Votes

KY 123 blocked at KY 80 intersection by dump truck crash in Hickman Co.

KY 123 is blocked at the KY 80 intersection by a crash involving a dump truck.
KY 123 is blocked at the KY 80 intersection by a crash involving a dump truck.(WSAW)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 123 is blocked at the KY 80 intersection by a crash involving a dump truck.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is along KY 123 near the 22 mile marker, north of Columbus, not far from the Hickman-Carlisle County line.

They say gravel is scattered along the road at the crash site and will have to be cleared before the road can reopen.

The estimated duration is 2 hours.

Drivers may detour via KY 877 and KY 80 through Arlington.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Dunklin County on Wednesday, May 17.
1 dead, another injured in Dunklin County crash
Officers are still looking for a second suspect identified as 22-year-old Markitrey Shemaj West.
Police ID 2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
Samuel L. Lewis, 42, was arrested on Tuesday, May 16 on a charge of first-degree murder.
Cairo, Ill. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name

Latest News

Firefighters saved three pets from the home, including a cat and a snake.
Crews respond to house fire on Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau
The City of Marion received a new fire truck thanks to a donation.
City of Marion receives new fire truck thanks to a donation
More than 20 local Firefighters are going through Rope Ops Training.
More than 20 southern Illinois firefighters go through rope ops training
No injuries after house fire in Cape Girardeau this morning
Marion Fire Department gets new truck