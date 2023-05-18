KY 123 blocked at KY 80 intersection by dump truck crash in Hickman Co.

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 123 is blocked at the KY 80 intersection by a crash involving a dump truck.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is along KY 123 near the 22 mile marker, north of Columbus, not far from the Hickman-Carlisle County line.

They say gravel is scattered along the road at the crash site and will have to be cleared before the road can reopen.

The estimated duration is 2 hours.

Drivers may detour via KY 877 and KY 80 through Arlington.

