Ja 1 sneakers no longer listed online by Nike

The Nike Ja 1s
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant’s newly-released signature sneakers are suddenly no longer being sold online by Nike.

Nike debuted the shoes in April for a retail price of $110.

Although Morant’s key collaborator still lists the NBA star’s other merchandise on its site, his “Day One” sneakers are no longer visible.

They are also listed as “no longer available” on sneaker retailer Finish Line’s website.

However, Morant’s latest Ja 1 “Hunger” colorway is still slated to launch in eight days, according to Nike.

This comes after Morant was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday after he appeared to be holding a gun in another social media video that was streamed live on Instagram, the latest in a series of concerning incidents involving the two-time All-Star guard.

Morant was the 23rd player in NBA history to receive his own signature sneaker with Nike.

Neither Nike nor Finish Line has released a statement about the shoes’ sudden digital disappearance.

