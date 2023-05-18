Heartland Votes

High school students to pay $7,000 for vandalism after senior prank

What may have started as senior prank is resulting in dozens of students working off damage done to William Monroe High School.
By Dryden Quigley and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - Dozens of high school students in Virginia are paying a hefty price for a senior prank after the cleanup costs reportedly amounted to about $7,000.

What was meant to be a harmless senior prank at William Monroe High School in Greene County ended up costing everyone involved.

The school’s principal, Katie Brunelle, said her phone rang with news about vandalism at the high school before dawn last Friday after the students got inside the school Thursday night.

“When the word got out, the messages got very twisted very fast,” she told WVIR.

The students reportedly got into the school using a teacher’s key. How they obtained the key is still being investigated.

After the prank was pulled, school officials said cleaning up the mess led to a cost of $7,000. The school also canceled classes on Friday.

“We had streamers, toilet paper, laundry detergent, glitter, some paint, just all over the building,” Brunelle said. “I think the situation in its entirety became overwhelming.”

Each student allegedly involved in the prank will have to pay their share of the damages and complete 15 hours of community service before graduating this weekend, with some students facing additional consequences.

Authorities said that, although the students will face “restitution and community service,” no criminal charges would be brought against them at this time.

“We want to make sure that we drive home that there are better ways to leave your legacy at William Monroe High School,” Brunelle said.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Marcus Buss and Nicholas Vogt are accused of causing more than...
2 men accused of causing more than $100K-worth of damage at southern Ill. mine site
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Dunklin County on Wednesday, May 17.
1 dead, another injured in Dunklin County crash
Officers are still looking for a second suspect identified as 22-year-old Markitrey Shemaj West.
Police ID 2nd suspect wanted in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured
Samuel L. Lewis, 42, was arrested on Tuesday, May 16 on a charge of first-degree murder.
Cairo, Ill. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name

Latest News

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Wellness...
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wellness Center in Carbondale
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Former NASA astronaut and physicist Dr. Linda Godwin visited the Cape Girardeau County History...
Former NASA astronaut Dr. Godwin visits Cape Girardeau Co. History Center
KY 123 is blocked at the KY 80 intersection by a crash involving a dump truck.
KY 123 blocked at KY 80 intersection by dump truck crash in Hickman Co.
Managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple