Heartland Votes

Heartland Tournament scores from Wednesday 5/17

By Todd Richards
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Heartland Tournament sports scores from Wednesday, May 17.

H.S. Baseball

District Championship games

Class 1 Dist. 3

Oak Ridge-15

South Iron-5

Class 2 Dist. 2

Greenville-4

East Carter-3

Class 2 Dist. 3

Chaffee-6

St. Vincent-3

Class 3 Dist. 3

Scott City-5

East Prairie-4

Class 4 Dist. 1

Kennett-4

Notre Dame-2

Class 5 Dist. 1 First Round

Hillsboro-10

Sikeston-3

North Co.-6

Cape Central-5

Class 6 Dist. 1 First Round

Jackson-10

Poplar Bluff-0

H.S. Girls Soccer

District Championship

Class 2 Dist. 1

Perryville-0

St. Pius X-1

Class 1 District 1 Semifinal

Saxony Lutheran-9

Kelly-1

Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinal

St. Vincent-8

Cape Central-0

