Heartland Tournament scores from Wednesday 5/17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Heartland Tournament sports scores from Wednesday, May 17.
H.S. Baseball
District Championship games
Class 1 Dist. 3
Oak Ridge-15
South Iron-5
Class 2 Dist. 2
Greenville-4
East Carter-3
Class 2 Dist. 3
Chaffee-6
St. Vincent-3
Class 3 Dist. 3
Scott City-5
East Prairie-4
Class 4 Dist. 1
Kennett-4
Notre Dame-2
Class 5 Dist. 1 First Round
Hillsboro-10
Sikeston-3
North Co.-6
Cape Central-5
Class 6 Dist. 1 First Round
Jackson-10
Poplar Bluff-0
H.S. Girls Soccer
District Championship
Class 2 Dist. 1
Perryville-0
St. Pius X-1
Class 1 District 1 Semifinal
Saxony Lutheran-9
Kelly-1
Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinal
St. Vincent-8
Cape Central-0
