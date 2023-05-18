Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson to announce Gardner’s replacement Friday

'Bar is pretty low:' current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs experience, build trust
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will announce the next St. Louis Circuit Attorney Friday at 11 a.m. following Kim Gardner’s resignation from the position earlier this week.

A press conference will be held at the Carnahan Courthouse outside the Circuit Attorney’s Office to make the announcement. A spokesperson for Parson said Monday that six people were being interviewed for the replacement position. Whoever Parson picks will hold the position until the next election in 2024.

Gardner originally announced she was going to resign effective June 1, then abruptly resigned Tuesday. Parson’s general counsel, Evan Rodriguez, is running the office in the interim.

Parson has not said who any of the top candidates are for Gardner’s replacement.

