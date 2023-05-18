Heartland Votes

Gov. Lee signs bill to increase minimum Tennessee teacher salary to $50K

The bill raises the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2026.
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee teachers could soon be getting a pay raise thanks to the newly signed Teacher Paycheck Protection Act.

The bill raises the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2026, an increase from $35,000 in 2019. Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation Thursday.

The bill will give teachers the “largest pay raise in state history,” according to Lee, and protect Tennessee teachers and taxpayers by ensuring that union membership dues are not collected by school districts.

“Teaching is more than just a career - it’s a calling,” Gov. Lee said in the media release. “The Teacher Paycheck Protection Act provides the largest salary increase in Tennessee history and ensures union dues are no longer collected by school districts, giving teachers control of their own hard-earned paycheck. I thank the General Assembly for their continued partnership to support Tennessee teachers and ensure taxpayer dollars are used to educate students, not fund politics.”

