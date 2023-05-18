Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Nice again today.....storms possible by late Friday....
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Today will be another warm, dry day ahead of a Friday evening cold front.  Other than some high-level  smoke from western Canada,  skies should be mainly clear with highs mostly in the low 80s and dew points in the 50s to around 60.   After another clear and quiet overnight,  a cold front will approach from the northwest by Friday afternoon and evening.  Clouds will increase with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing.  Our southern counties are in a level 1/marginal risk for severe according to the latest SPC outlook….but a few strong storms and heavy downpours will be possible north as well.   Showers will continue overnight behind the front…but we should be clearing out by about daybreak Saturday.

The weekend will bring dry and mild conditions thanks to a northerly breeze.  Saturday night will be clear and a bit cool for late May…but we’ll start to warm up a bit more by Sunday afternoon.  The pattern as we get into next week is looking warm and dry as an upper ridge develops over the upper Midwest.   Right now it looks like most of next week will be rain-free, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.  However, easterly winds aloft should keep it from being too muggy.

