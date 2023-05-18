First Alert: One more sunny, calm day ahead of storms Friday

(KFVS) - Today is looking warm and less humid with plenty of sunshine.

Other than some high-level smoke from western Canada, skies should be mainly clear.

Afternoon highs will be mostly in the low 80s and dew points will be in the 50s to around 60 degrees.

Overnight will be clear and calm.

By Friday afternoon and evening, another cold front will approach the Heartland from the northwest.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop as clouds begin to increase.

Our southern counties are under a threat level 1 for severe storms, but a few strong storms and heavy downpours are possible north as well.

Showers will continue behind the front overnight Friday, but should clear out by daybreak Saturday.

The weekend is looking dry and mild with a northerly breeze.

Saturday night will be clear and a bit cool for late May, but it will warm up a bit by Sunday afternoon.

Most of next week is looking rain-free, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Easterly winds should keep it from being too muggy.

