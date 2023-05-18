Crews respond to house fire on Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire on the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.
Firefighters were called to the home shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.
No injuries have been reported.
At this time, Lexington Ave. is closed between Sherwood Drive and Chesapeake Ave.
Traffic is being rerouted.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.