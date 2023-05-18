Heartland Votes

City of Marion receives new fire truck thanks to a donation

The Marion fire department lands a new ladder truck
By Colin Baillie
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Fire Department landed a new ladder truck thanks to a donation from the Harrison-Bruce Foundations.

Fire Chief Tim Barnett said the new ladder truck will benefit the entire region, as well as his department’s budget.

“Just to get a piece of equipment like this, that’s going to be with us for years and years and years, and to free up other avenues and with their donation it not only affects our budget annually, it affects our budget for the next 10-15 years that we can do more with the money and get better equipment and other things because they’ve helped us so much with this,” Barnett said.

The cost of the new engine is more than a million dollars.

The chief said he expects it to be in service for at least the next 20 years.

The Julia Harrison Bruce Foundation and the Fred G. Harrison Foundation bought the new 100-foot aerial ladder truck for the City of Marion Fire Department. Along with the purchase of the new truck, comes the opportunity to give back to surrounding communities by donating the older, updated aerial trucks.

The Carterville Fire Department and Williamson County Fire Protection District will receive the trucks that the city of Marion is updating.

The Williamson County Fire Protection District will be adding Marion’s 75-foot aerial to their fleet. The City of Carterville will be putting in service Marion’s 103-foot aerial and replacing their 61-foot ladder truck with a 103-foot ladder truck.

