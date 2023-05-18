Calm evening before storms start the weekend

It’s almost the weekend, Heartland, and tonight looks like another calm evening. We should see mostly clear skies, besides some high level smoke from western Canada. Tonight, lows will drop to high 50s, low 60s. Tomorrow highs will get up to the low 80s, but humidity will be higher than it has been the last few days. Friday afternoon, we will start to see some scattered storms and showers making their way into the Heartland. The main risks for these storms are potential wind gust damage, hail, and heavy rain. The SPC has parts of our southern counties in a marginal risk, but most of the region should see some heavy rain. Rain should clear out the late evening/early morning hours.

The weekend is drier and cooler. Saturday has high in the mid 70s, and Sunday has highs in the high 70s. The workweek looks like 80s and pleasant, with mostly dry conditions.

