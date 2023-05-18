Blue Bell announces new Dr Pepper Float ice cream

Heartland Votes

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.(Blue Bell news release)
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT
(Gray News) – Blue Bell and Dr Pepper are teaming up to create a new ice cream combining their signature flavors.

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said in a news release Thursday.

Fans won’t have to wait to try it: The new flavor is slated to arrive in stores Thursday in the 23 states where the ice cream brand is available.

It will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024, Blue Bell said.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version?”

