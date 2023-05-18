Heartland Votes

Annual Run for the Wall to stop in Mount Vernon, Ill.

The public is invited to line Broadway St. in Mt. Vernon, Ill. to wave flags to show their support for motorcyclists participating in the Run for the Wall.(Source: Chris Ditto/Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Motorcyclists traveling to Washington, D.C. for their annual ride to promote healing among all veterans and their families will again make a pitstop in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

More than 300 bikers participating in the Run For the Wall will arrive around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

They will exit Interstate 64 at exit 95 and refuel at the Hucks at 34th Street and Broadway. After this, motorcyclists will gather at the Rural King parking lot before they parade to the Mount Vernon Outland Airport.

At the airport, the travelers will be treated to a free fried chicken lunch before heading to their next stop. The dinner is made possible through fundraisers and volunteers.

After the dinner, the group will get back on the road on Route 15 to Wayne City where they will get back on I-64.

The final destination of the ride is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Run For the Wall is an annual motorcycle ride which raises awareness of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action, those Killed in Action and to promote healing and support for our veterans and military members.

This is the 33rd year for the event.

Mount Vernon is the only pitstop in Illinois.

The public is invited to line Broadway between 10:50 a.m. to 11:40 p.m. to wave flags to show their support for the riders.

Donations are being collected to help pay for fuel for the motorcyclists. They can be dropped off at the Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

